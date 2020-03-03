Coronavirus Deepens UK Pensions Deficits, Report Says

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 2:41 PM GMT) -- The stock market slump on COVID-19 fears added £100 billion ($126 billion) in deficits to U.K. pension plans last week, a report said on Tuesday, adding to regulatory pressure to shore up shortfalls. Pensions manager Hymans Robertson said in a report that “final salary” defined-benefit pension plans now had deficits of around £500 billion after stock markets reported the worst week of trading since the 2008 financial crisis. Pension plans are particularly susceptible to volatility in markets, which were spooked last week by the impact of the coronavirus on manufacturing and supply chains. “The ripple effect from this crisis will be...

