Insurer Direct Line Reports £1M In Coronavirus Travel Claims

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 4:11 PM GMT) -- Insurer Direct Line said Tuesday it has so far received more than £1 million ($1.26 million) in travel insurance claims as thousands rush to cancel vacations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The U.K. group said in its 2019 financial release that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus could impact its travel insurance portfolio for the coming year. The news comes after specialist insurer Hiscox said on Monday it had started receiving claims from the coronavirus outbreak on travel insurance, as well as event-cancellation insurance. “Like all businesses, we are subject to the consequences of disruption to financial markets and global...

