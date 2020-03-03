Tesco Warns 600,000 Shoppers As Scammers Target Website

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 2:32 PM GMT) -- Supermarket giant Tesco has alerted shoppers and the U.K.'s data watchdog after discovering that scammers had tried to access the account information of thousands of loyalty reward card customers. The retailer confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday that it had notified 620,000 of its Clubcard customers about suspected fraudulent activity. Tesco said it believed a database of stolen usernames and passwords from other platforms published online had been tried out on its website to access shopping vouchers. Although Tesco said it believed the scammers may have been successful in some cases, the supermarket insisted that no financial data had been stolen....

