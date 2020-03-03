Fraud Fighters Warn Of Insurance Scams Using Online Ads

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 12:45 PM GMT) -- Fraudulent claims companies are purporting to be car insurance providers in misleading internet advertisements to target policyholders of genuine insurers after an accident, U.K. groups fighting organized fraud warned Tuesday. The Insurance Fraud Bureau, the City of London Police and the Association of British Insurers told the public to be aware that scammers are using ads that pop up during search engine results to misrepresent themselves as insurers so they can manage claims on a car insurance policyholder's behalf after a road traffic accident. The claims management company will then demand a referral fee that could cost the policyholder a huge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS