Insurers Urge Regulators Not To Rush Pan-European Pension

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 5:35 PM GMT) -- Insurers have warned that plans to create a European pension product are “extremely ambitious” and regulators should spend more time working on the technical details rather than trying to rush ahead with a deadline of 2021. Trade body Insurance Europe issued a 15-page response on Monday to a consultation by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority over the pan-European pension product. The change, due to be launched in 2021, will allow retirement savers to put money into a single plan even if they move across the bloc. European Union nationals will be able to save into a European pension instead...

