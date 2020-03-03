2 Firms Steer Canada Waste Co.'s $2.2B IPO, Equity Offering

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- Canadian waste hauler GFL Environmental Holdings Inc. on Tuesday raised about $2.2 billion total through an equity offering and a roughly $1.4 billion initial public offering steered by Stikeman Elliott LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP that priced below its expected range. Ontario-based GFL priced 75 million subordinate shares at $19 apiece in its IPO, below its expected range of $20 to $21 a share. In a concurrent offering, the company priced about 15.5 million tangible equity units at $50 apiece, bringing in another $775 million. GFL did bulk up the offering by issuing roughly 2 million more subordinate shares...

