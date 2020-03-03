Irell Shrinkage Continues With Entertainment Chair's Exit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- Following in the footsteps of a number of high-profile departures from Irell & Manella, the head of the firm’s media and entertainment litigation group is taking his practice to Paul Hastings in Los Angeles. Steven Marenberg’s move follows a stream of departures after Irell & Manella’s decision to shift gears and focus on high-value litigation work. Also leaving Irell to join Paul Hastings’ Century City office is Josh Gordon, who will be of counsel of a new entertainment and media litigation group that Marenberg will chair. “Paul Hastings presented an opportunity that was almost unique in terms of the platform that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS