Grammys Exec Ousted Amid BigLaw Harassment Claim

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The Recording Academy, the producer of the Grammy Awards, told its members it has fired its chief executive following her public accusations of harassment against a Greenberg Traurig attorney retained as its general counsel, as well as misconduct accusations from her subordinates. The organization said in a letter Monday that the decision came after a third-party investigation into all allegations made by Deborah Dugan against attorney Joel Katz and allegations against Dugan by subordinates, though it did not provide details about the investigators' conclusions. "The investigation overwhelmingly confirmed the serious complaints that had been lodged against her by a multitude of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS