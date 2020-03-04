USPTO Tells Full Fed. Circ. Arthrex Doesn't Apply To Reexams

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is urging the Federal Circuit to reconsider its decision ordering the agency to hold a new hearing in a patent reexamination in light of the Arthrex ruling, saying reexaminations involve different legal issues that do not require the same remedy. In a petition for rehearing en banc Monday, the USPTO said that the full appeals court should review a panel decision in January that vacated and remanded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision invalidating inventor Eugene Luoma's patent in an inter partes reexamination. The panel's two-page order had not elaborated on the reasoning behind its...

