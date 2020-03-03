Bankrupt Philly Hospital Owner's $6M Insurance Buy Gets OK

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave his nod to Center City Healthcare LLC's plan to purchase medical liability insurance for former professionals at its facilities, despite opposition from creditors asserting the move defies the U.S. Supreme Court's Jevic ruling related to the absolute priority scheme of distributing assets. In a ruling from the bench, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said Center City had shown that circumstances in its Chapter 11 were "extraordinary" enough for the court to depart "from the norm" related to the absolute priority scheme. Andrew H. Sherman of Sills Cummis & Gross PC, attorney for the committee of...

