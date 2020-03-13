7 Ethics Considerations For Lawyers Using Lead Generators

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- For years now, lawyers have increasingly turned to marketing professionals to help them identify new clients. As a direct result, the business of lead generation for lawyers has emerged. Of course, marketers have long sold leads to other businesses and professionals; lawyers are just now catching up. The Old Days Are Gone In what now seem ancient times, consumer bankruptcy lawyers might buy utility cutoffs — contact information for individuals whose electricity or gas service had been terminated for nonpayment — thinking they were good prospects for direct-mail marketing. Today’s sophisticated marketing pros use straightforward advertisements on television and websites; demographically targeted...

