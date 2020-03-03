DC Circ. Upholds Psychiatric Hospital's OSHA Fine

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld a U.S. Department of Labor citation against a psychiatric hospital for failing to protect workers from aggressive patients, saying it treated workers worse than another hospital that escaped a fine. A three-judge panel said an agency judge did not violate Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital's due process rights when it upheld fines based on safety practices that were ostensibly the same as those of sister hospital Arbour-HRI Hospital, which was initially cited but got its penalty overturned in administrative court. While the hospitals' policies were the same on paper, Brooke Glen's implementation was poorer, the D.C....

