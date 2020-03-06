IP Hires: Foley & Lardner, Hedrick Kring, Panitch Schwarze

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 1:17 PM EST) -- Foley & Lardner has added a team of patent prosecutors from Dentons, Hedrick Kring has brought on an IP partner in Dallas and Panitch Schwarze has hired a cannabis IP attorney from Buchanan Ingersoll. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. 4 Atty Team Led By Denton's IP Head Joins Foley & Lardner Eric Sophir Gary Solomon Two Dentons partners and their team, including the former co-leader of its intellectual property group, have joined Foley & Lardner LLP's electronics practice group. Partner Eric Sophir, senior counsel Matthew Horton and associate Kamyar Maserrat joined the D.C. office on Feb. 24, while Dallas-based partner Gary Solomon started Monday. The...

