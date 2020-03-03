Canadian Pot Cos. Settle Joint Venture Ownership Dispute

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Two Canadian cannabis companies that entered into a joint venture to run a large grow operation announced Tuesday that they have come to a settlement in a dispute over ownership of the farm that took the companies to arbitration. Emerald Health Therapeutics and Village Farms International Inc. have agreed to release each other from all claims arising from disputes over ownership as well as disputes over Emerald’s supply agreement with the joint venture, Pure Sunfarms Corp. The settlement will give Village Farms a 57.4% ownership stake in Pure Sunfarms and will release Emerald from an agreement in which it had to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS