Fla. Utility Regulator OKs Largest Community Solar Program

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Florida's utility regulator on Tuesday approved a proposal by Florida Power & Light Co. for a subscription solar program that will be the largest in the nation and will add 20 new solar power plants in the next year. Florida's Public Service Commission voted unanimously to approve the NextEra Energy Inc. unit's SolarTogether program, which will allow customers to pay extra to offset up to 100% of their electricity use with solar power. The program will more than double the amount of community solar power currently available in the U.S., according to FPL. Before her vote, Commissioner Julie I. Brown touted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS