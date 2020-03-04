4 Things To Know About CPSC Chair Nominee Nancy Beck

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump earlier this week announced his intent to nominate Nancy Beck, a former chemical industry lobbyist, to chair the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which was swiftly met with opposition from consumer groups and Democratic politicians. U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., on Tuesday said that her nomination would undermine the agency's mission to protect public safety, pointing to her past work as a lobbyist and decisions she made while working in the federal government. However, her background as a scientist — and not as a lawyer — may be a boon for the agency. Here are four things to know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS