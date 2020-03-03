RTP Global Launches $650M Early-Stage Tech Fund

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- International venture capital firm RTP Global announced Tuesday that it has launched a new $650 million fund it will use to invest in a variety of tech-centered businesses, including mobility, artificial intelligence, fintech and health tech. The fund, RTP III, is more than three times the size of RTP II, which invested in 34 companies across the globe, the firm said. RTP has invested in the cloud-monitoring service Datadog, the online food delivery service Delivery Hero, the cloud communications provider RingCentral and the technology corporation Yandex, according to RTP's announcement. "After a string of notable successes, we are prepared to double...

