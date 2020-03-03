USPTO To Clarify Rules For Reviving Abandoned Patent Apps

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is beefing up its rules for reviving patent applications that have been abandoned for more than two years by requiring more information on whether the delay was unintentional. In a Federal Register notice Monday, the USPTO said it is "clarifying its practice" around petitions to revive abandoned patent applications, as well as other belated requests involving maintenance fees to reinstate a patent, and priority and benefit claims. While the USPTO previously relied on an individual's "duty of candor and good faith" to determine that the delay was unintentional, the agency said that more information about...

