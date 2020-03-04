What The Coronavirus Means For Arbitration And Mediation

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- It is one thing to say that hearings in China might be affected by the coronavirus epidemic. It is another thing entirely to realize that the virus has spread to Europe and is in close proximity to the commercial centers — and commercial dispute resolution centers — of Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Paris and London. Cases around the world are increasing dramatically daily. This is our reality in early 2020. Arbitration and mediation institutions must be prepared to deal with this reality. Arbitrators, mediators, lawyers and parties may no longer be able to traverse the world as freely as before as a...

