Manhattan Atty Diagnosed With COVID-19 Virus

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- An attorney with the small Manhattan firm Lewis & Garbuz PC has been the second person diagnosed with the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in New York and the first case in the state of community spread of the disease, public health officials said Tuesday. The unnamed attorney, who lives in Westchester County and commutes into Manhattan, sought care Feb. 27 after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He recently returned from a trip to Miami but has not visited any of the areas known to be affected, according to officials. The Bronx high school the attorney's daughter attends has closed, and Yeshiva University,...

