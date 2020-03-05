4th Circ. Ruling Gives FERC More Time For Penalties

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit resolved a question of first impression on Feb. 11, concerning when the statute of limitations period commences for civil enforcement claims brought by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission under the Federal Power Act, or FPA, if the alleged violator opts for adjudication in federal district court instead of an administrative proceeding. Siding with FERC, the Fourth Circuit held in FERC v. Powhatan Energy Fund that when an alleged violator decides to pursue adjudication in court, FERC’s claim accrues, and thus the statute of limitations commences, when the alleged violator fails to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS