Lucky's Market Gets OK For Going-Out-Of-Business Sales

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has given organic food store chain Lucky's Market the go-ahead to begin liquidating whatever stores remain after an auction scheduled for next week. Tuesday's order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey authorizes Lucky's to hold going-out-of-business sales and then close down the stores that are left unsold after this month's auction, which so far has seen more than $27 million in stalking horse bids entered on 18 of the chain's 39 locations. The supermarket chain's parent company and more than a dozen affiliates hit Chapter 11 in late January with a plan to liquidate or sell its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS