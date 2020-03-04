Topical Cream Maker Fights Dismissal Of CBD Product Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- A topical cream manufacturer is pushing back against a motion to dismiss its trade secrets suit against a CBD brand it accused of being involved in a conspiracy to steal a formula, saying its claims are valid and the Florida federal court has jurisdiction for the suit. The manufacturer, Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC, said Tuesday that its federal and Florida state trade secrets claims against Medterra CBD LLC should stand because, among other things, it doesn't matter whether the formula was expressly disclosed to Medterra. In a motion to dismiss last month, Medterra said Healthcare Resources never provided the formula to...

