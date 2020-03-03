EPA Broadens Rule Favoring Reliance On Public Science Data

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday revised a controversial proposed rule limiting the agency's ability to rely on certain scientific data, broadening the rule's scope and giving itself more flexibility, a move that drew quick criticism from a science advocacy group. In the original 2018 version of the proposed Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science rule, also known as the Secret Science rule, the EPA wanted to prohibit the promulgation of regulations based on research that isn't publicly available, a move Republicans repeatedly tried — but failed — to achieve in Congress during the Obama administration. The supplemental proposal issued Tuesday...

