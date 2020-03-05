How High Court May See Independent Redistricting After 2020

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- Every 10 years, the people’s fundamental right to vote takes center stage when states are required to redraw their federal and state electoral districts in light of the new census tallies. Redistricting is a complicated task, and one vigorously debated factor is how much politics should play a role in drawing new districts. To limit political influence, policymakers and commentators have looked to independent redistricting commissions, which are generally assumed to be constitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld such a commission in 2015 in Arizona State Legislature v. Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. But a lot has changed since that 5-4 decision...

