Denver Firm Taps Regulatory Pro To Lead Cannabis Group

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Fortis Law Partners LLC picked up a cannabis licensing and regulatory compliance attorney to head the cannabis practice group at the boutique Colorado firm, whose outside general counsel clients include CBD wholesale giant Global Cannabinoids. Alyson Jaen made the move from a small Denver firm last month, joining Fortis as an associate and bringing experience handling roughly $1 billion worth of cannabis transactions and licensing matters for recreational marijuana and hemp companies across the country. "Fortis has a great name in Denver," Jaen told Law360 on Wednesday. "They're looking to grow their cannabis book and expand their reach in the hemp...

