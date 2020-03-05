'Duplicitous' Marketing Bosses Jailed For £5M Tax Fraud

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 6:58 PM GMT) -- Two “duplicitous” marketing bosses have been jailed for almost 10 years in total for funding their lavish lifestyles of expensive cars, golf club memberships and private health care through evading £5 million in tax payments, a government agency said Tuesday. Gareth Onions was jailed for five years and six months and David Webb was sentenced to four years and two months in prison at Southwark Crown Court, the Insolvency Service said on Tuesday. The two ran a field marketing company that traded as The Brand Co. between 1997 and 2003. The company operated under the guise of seven limited liability companies...

