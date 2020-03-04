French Insurer Covéa To Buy Bermuda Reinsurer For $9B

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 4:41 PM GMT) -- French insurer Covéa is set to acquire Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd. from a holding company controlled by Italy’s wealthy Agnelli family for $9 billion. Covéa, which is owned by its customers and operates in France, has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy PartnerRe, which is wholly owned by Exor SpA, in an all-cash deal. Exor, which is part of the Agnelli dynasty that holds Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari, said Tuesday that it will also receive a $50 billion cash dividend from Covéa. Exor has owned PartnerRe since 2016. It has strengthened the company’s management team and its business in life and health...

