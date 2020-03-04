Pharma Suppliers Fined £3M For Rigging UK Market

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 3:37 PM GMT) -- Four pharmaceutical companies have been hit with fines totaling more than £3 million ($3.8 million) for rigging the U.K. drug market’s supply of an antidepressant drug, Britain’s antitrust regulator said Wednesday. The penalties follow an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority in September that found the companies swapped sensitive information and shared out supply to try and keep prices of nortriptyline tablets high. The alleged activity took place between 2014 and 2015, and from 2015 to 2017. On Wednesday, it was announced that King Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will hand over £151,000 to the regulator after the company admitted to two offenses: colluding to...

