Singapore's IP Head Selected To Take Over WIPO

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- The World Intellectual Property Organization’s coordination committee has selected the chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore to take over as director general, the United Nations agency said Wednesday. Daren Tang was chosen over China's Binying Wang, 55-28, WIPO said. The agency’s general assembly will meet in May to confirm his nomination. The new director general will be replacing Australia’s Francis Gurry, whose term ends on Sept. 30. Tang was chosen from a pool of six candidates by a committee with representatives of 83 member states. Kazakhstan’s candidate dropped out before a first round of voting, where Peru’s was then...

