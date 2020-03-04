India’s Supreme Court Lifts Cryptocurrency Ban

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of India has lifted a ban on selling or dealing in virtual currency first instituted by the Reserve Bank of India in April 2018, saying on Wednesday the ban failed on the principle of proportionality. Petitioners that challenged the ban included the Internet and Mobile Association of India, which brought the current case, and other companies that run virtual currency exchanges and some individuals who trade in virtual currencies. The ban was instituted through a circular promulgated by the Reserve bank of India in early April 2018, which forbid any entities regulated by RBI from dealing with or...

