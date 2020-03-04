Legal Startup Atrium Closes, Lays Off Nearly 100 Workers

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- Atrium LLP, the hybrid legal software and law firm startup, is winding down its operations, the company's CEO said, an announcement that comes amid nearly 100 reported layoffs and ends months of speculation about its future. The speculation kicked off in earnest after an earlier round of layoffs in January, in what CEO Justin Kan said at the time was part of the company's plans to restructure and expand "service offerings to clients." In a blog post this week, Kan said the company has since received positive feedback from existing and new clients. But that hasn't changed what Kan characterized as...

