New Swing Vote Roberts Guarded At Abortion Hearing

Law360, Washington (March 4, 2020, 12:25 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. pressed attorneys Wednesday about how to evaluate a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to hold admitting privileges at local hospitals given that the court already struck down a nearly identical Texas law, but the court's likely swing vote didn't indicate how he'll rule. Demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday as the justices take up the first major abortion case of the Trump era. (AP) The Supreme Court held oral arguments Wednesday morning in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, the first major abortion case at the high court since President Donald Trump's two appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS