Sen. Graham Planning Bill With New District Judgeships

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, has said he plans to propose a slew of new federal district judgeships across the country after a nearly 20-year pause in court expansion, and the panel's top Democrat sounded receptive. "I am seeing if there's any market for that, because there are a lot of emergencies [that have] been declared in the country," Graham said Wednesday. "I'd like to see if I can work with my Democratic colleagues to do something about that." The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, encouraged the effort. "That would be very good," she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS