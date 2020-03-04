Celgene Tells Justices Retroactive IPRs Are Unconstitutional

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Celgene Corp. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that it is unconstitutional for patents issued before the America Invents Act was passed to be invalidated under the law’s inter partes review procedure, which the company called a “revolutionary change” to the patent system. The Feb. 26 cert petition docketed Monday asks the high court to review a July decision in which the Federal Circuit rejected the pharmaceutical company's argument that retroactive application of inter partes review to pre-AIA patents violates the takings clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Federal Circuit held that IPRs are not so different from previous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS