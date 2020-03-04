Wells Fargo Promotes Atty To Acting GC As Top Lawyer Exits

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo has tapped an in-house attorney to be its acting legal head as the banking giant’s general counsel prepares to depart this month, the company confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday, amid its ongoing efforts to move past a fraudulent account scandal from more than three years ago. Douglas Edwards, who had a stint as interim general counsel last year, will fill the role on an acting basis until Wells Fargo & Co. names a permanent replacement, the company said. Per a 2018 consent order, Edwards' promotion must be reviewed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — which is in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS