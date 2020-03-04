Fed. Circ. Affirms Automated Eye Exam IP Wasn't Infringed

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Florida federal judge's construction of a key term in an automated eye examination patent, under which all parties agreed Vision Precision Holdings didn't infringe. 20/20 Vision Center had agreed that its infringement case failed under U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg's claim construction, leading to a consent judgment of noninfringement. The panel's nonprecedential ruling leaves that judgment in place. The patent covers an automated or semi-automated customer diagnostic center, where individuals can have their eye health and vision evaluated with little or no assistance, according to the Federal Circuit. 20/20 Vision has accused Vision...

