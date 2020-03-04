Morgan Lewis-Backed English Learning Biz Pulls IPO Plan

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- China-based English learning company Meten International Education Group is withdrawing its plan for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, which Morgan Lewis had advised on since May, according to a filing Wednesday. In Meten’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it was considering alternatives given the capital markets condition. In May, the Shenzhen, China-based company said its offering could raise as much as $100 million, but did not provide a price range per share. In December, London-based special purpose acquisition company EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. announced it was acquiring Meten and its...

