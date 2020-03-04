Lawyers Must Take Stock As Malpractice Claims Escalate

Law360, Chicago (March 4, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Increasingly complex legal malpractice claims and rising defense costs make it essential for all attorneys to not just have professional liability insurance, but to be proactive in understanding their coverage and its limits, speakers at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP’s Legal Malpractice and Risk Management Conference said Wednesday in Chicago. It used to be that lawyers got sued very rarely, but that’s gone out the window, said Shelagh McCarthy Savino, assistant vice president of claims for insurer Berkley Select LLC, during a panel discussion on trends in insurance coverage for legal professional liability claims. “The clients that you think are not going...

