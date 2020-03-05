Hemp Seed Seller Can't Dodge Suit Over $700K Deal

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- A North Carolina state appellate court has rejected a bid to dismiss a hemp producer's lawsuit over a $700,000 seed deal gone bad, rejecting the seller's claim that the suit was filed in the wrong court. Judge Christopher Brook wrote in an unpublished opinion on behalf of the appellate panel Tuesday that Nevada-based Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC was right to file its breach of contract suit against American Hemp Seed Genetic LLC, an Oregon company, in North Carolina. Judge Brook said American Hemp waived any objection it may have had to personal jurisdiction because the April 2018 contract included a clause stating that...

