ABA Calls Off White Collar Summit As Coronavirus Spreads

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association announced Wednesday that it is canceling its National Institute on White Collar Crime for the first time in 34 years amid a wave of law firms canceling side events and barring attorney travel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The American Bar Association called off a white collar crime conference in San Diego after speakers canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Above, a microbiologist demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus on Tuesday. (AP) The decision comes less than a week before the three-day event was scheduled to begin in San Diego. The ABA made...

