House Greenlights $8.3B For Fighting Coronavirus

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A measure providing $8.3 billion in funding to counteract the coronavirus outbreak is heading to the Senate for approval, after clearing the House of Representatives in a 415-2 vote Wednesday. The emergency supplemental appropriations legislation for addressing COVID-19 was introduced in the House earlier on Wednesday by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., who chairs the chamber's appropriations committee. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. "As the coronavirus moves closer to becoming a global pandemic, it is spreading within the United States, including in my own home county, and its...

