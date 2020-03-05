Ariz. Trial Court Pick Fails To Get Full GOP Support

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Six Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee opposed President Donald Trump's pick for the federal bench in Arizona on Thursday, even as a bipartisan majority sent the nominee to the floor. The full Senate will consider elevating Judge John C. Hinderaker of the Arizona Superior Court to a vacancy on the state's federal district court. Among the half-dozen GOP members who stood against him, including three by proxy, were prominent conservatives including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah. But Judge Hinderaker's nomination, reported favorably 16-6, was the only roll call vote in a less than 10-minute meeting...

