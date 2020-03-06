Liberals Regroup On Judicial Picks: Q&A With Russ Feingold

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- Russ Feingold, a former U.S. senator from Wisconsin who spent 16 years on the Judiciary Committee and becomes president of the progressive American Constitution Society on Monday, spoke with Law360 about increasing partisanship around judicial confirmations and how liberals might seek to change the courts under a new administration. Feingold spoke Friday with Law360 reporter Andrew Kragie, who covers Congress and judicial nominations. The incoming ACS president said he wants the group to play a role in identifying people a Democratic president might consider appointing to the bench, but added that the ACS will not operate as the liberal version of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS