Have We Entered The Era Of The Woman Law Firm Leader?

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 11:57 AM EST) -- The legal industry kicked off 2020 with a flurry of announcements that women had been appointed to lead U.S. and global law firms, news some say could signal a turning tide in the male-dominated ranks of law firm leadership. A 2018 survey by Law360 found that just 11.4% of respondents among the 200 largest law firms by headcount said a woman held a top position, such as firmwide chair or managing partner. But in the first few months of 2020 alone, at least five law firms announced that women had become their top leaders. "I think this is a great time...

