Atty Accused Of Shaking Backside Will Get To Issue Rebuttal

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday ordered a BakerHostetler partner accused of shaking his butt at opposing counsel during a mediation session to tell his version of events to the court and to explain why she shouldn’t sanction him for the alleged conduct. In a brief order, Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal gave BakerHostetler partner Dennis Duffy until March 18 to file his affidavit or declaration with the court. Duffy — who was at the time representing Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. in an employment discrimination case brought by plaintiff Alclair White — was called out for the alleged conduct by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS