CBD Co. Says Payment Processor Is Holding $500K Hostage

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- CBD company Global Widget is suing its former payment processor in Nevada state court, claiming it is holding more than $500,000 of the company's money hostage after terminating their agreement. T1 Payments, which processes credit card payments for Global Widget's CBD products, has held on to $538,412 of Global Widget's money for more than a year for no reason, the CBD company said in a suit filed Tuesday. But T1 counsel Kory Kaplan of Larson Zirzow Kaplan & Cottner said his client is keeping the money while a pair of class actions against Global Widget proceed, in case the payment processor...

