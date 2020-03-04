As Virus Rattles NYC Firm, Life Goes On For Nearby Attys

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- When New York City attorney Gregory Cannata stepped into the lobby of his Manhattan office Wednesday morning, building staff were actively wiping down doorknobs and security personnel were giving out hand sanitizers. It was unclear whether the sanitizers were a gift or something more mandatory. Gregory J. Cannata & Associates LLP, a personal injury law firm, is in One Grand Central Place at 60 E. 42nd Street. The 55-story building was thrust into the spotlight Tuesday when an unnamed attorney at Lewis & Garbuz PC, one of the many smaller law firms that call the tower home, became the city's second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS