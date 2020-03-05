Charities Call On Gov't For Exemption On Insurance Tax

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 6:46 PM GMT) -- Charities are calling for the government to exempt them from paying insurance premium tax, which bumps up insurance prices by hundreds of pounds a year. The Charity Finance Group and specialist insurer Ecclesiastical said Thursday the Treasury should include the exemption provision in the next annual government budget, expected on March 11. The government already has several forms of tax relief for charities, including on value-added tax, corporation tax and income tax. Insurance premium tax requires insurers to pay 12% on the value of every policy they sell. The levy is passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS