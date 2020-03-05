Some Insurers Not Managing Outsourcing Risks, FCA Finds

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 6:54 PM GMT) -- The financial watchdog on Thursday found “areas for improvement” in the way life insurers manage their relationships with outsourced companies, with complaints going unresolved for years and a lack of contingency plans if a partner business becomes insolvent. The Financial Conduct Authority carried out a review of the controls and governance that life insurers have in place to manage the parts of the business that they outsource. It said on the whole insurers had “extensive” controls over the activities of contracted third-party businesses. “While we have not found evidence of widespread failure to manage the risks to customers arising from outsourcing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS